Does coronavirus being airborne change things?

Don’t take off your mask even if you are alone in the lift. This is because someone who has been infected may have taken the lift right before you and the virus may still be trapped in the air. This applies to travelling in cars, buses or metros as well. Roll down your windows in a cab so that good air circulation is maintained. Blasting the car’s ventilation system will not have the same effect. Most air purifiers will also not do the job, unless they have high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters that are usually used in hospitals.