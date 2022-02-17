Does Covid-19 affect mental health? New study reveals why you may be depressed

"In our recent study, published in The BMJ, we perform a comprehensive in-depth evaluation of the risks of mental health disorders in people with covid-19 at one year. The results show that even when compared to contemporaneous controls of people who did not have covid-19, but were exposed to the same adverse forces of the pandemic—including economic, social, and other stressors—those with covid-19 exhibited increased risk of mental health outcomes. This was consistent in analyses versus a historical control group from a pre-pandemic era," it said.

