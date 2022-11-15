Does Covid-19 lead to depression? Here's all you need to know

Many studies have been done to prove connection between covid and mental health. As per a WHO report, Covid had taken a dire toll on mental health and indicated that cases of anxiety and depression had swelled by more than 25 percent worldwide. The brief, which was based on an umbrella review of a vast number of studies, determined that the world saw a 27.6 percent increase in cases of major depressive disorder in 2020 alone. There was also a 25.6 percent hike in cases of anxiety disorders worldwide during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.