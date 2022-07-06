Does Covid affect your digestive system? Here is what expert says2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 07:19 AM IST
According to doctor, the respiratory pathway is more affected than the digestive pathway in Covid infection
According to doctor, the respiratory pathway is more affected than the digestive pathway in Covid infection
Listen to this article
COVID can affect all our organs. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said COVID-19 infection can damage the brain's blood vessels and may lead to short- and long-term neurological symptoms. The severity of the infection depends on one's immunity and the vaccination status.