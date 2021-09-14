Does everyone need a Covid-19 booster shot? Here’s what scientists say

Boosters could also help reduce transmission to children who aren’t yet eligible for vaccination. Ali Ellebedy, an associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, says the rise of the Delta variant has convinced him of the benefit of an additional vaccine dose. As a father of three children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible for the shots, Dr. Ellebedy says that an additional dose could help prevent him from getting a mild infection that he could pass on to his children, who could develop more serious cases.