Does exposure to omicron help our immunity, even if we don’t get sick?

Say, for instance, that the virus comes into contact with the tissue that lines the inside of your nose. Antibodies there could “tag" the virus before it is eaten by immune cells and has a chance to replicate and cause an infection. Now, those antibodies can train the rest of the immune system to better recognize the virus, says Nicole Baumgarth, a professor of immunology at the Center for Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the University of California, Davis.

