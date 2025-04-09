Does intermittent fasting work?

Exactly how it does all that is not entirely clear. One important factor seems to be autophagy, the process by which cells break down and recycle parts of themselves. Cells become much keener on autophagy when nutrients are scarce. At the same time, autophagy seems to have a preference for attacking damaged and degraded parts of cells—and the accumulation of such cellular detritus is one of several mechanisms thought to underlie the decrepitude that comes with ageing.