Do news, social media feeds make you anxious? WHO says set ‘worry time’

Amid grim global affairs and the prolonged pandemic, a constant bombardment of news and social media can be unhealthy, so it's important to detach yourself and take a break, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

In its latest advisory, the top global health organisation has said it's important to take a break and do things that keep you busy. “Engaged in your life, like listening to music, reading, going for a walk or spiritual practices," the WHO said.

If following news & social media feed makes you anxious, see if you can set aside a time every day to let yourself worry.

Whenever a worry comes up during the day, try to tell yourself to postpone it & let yourself focus on it during your 'designated’ worry time#MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/R32lAQRhtu — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 25, 2022

Those feeling anxious over news reports and social media can also “set aside a time every day to let yourself worry". “Whenever a worry comes up during the day, try to tell yourself to postpone it and let yourself focus on it during your 'designated’ worry time," WHO said.

As per the global health organisation, the benefits of the ‘managing your worries technique’ can be huge. “Often, we find that the worries become less intense during the day and as you reach the designated time, you may already be feeling better," it said.

As per the WHO, stress can cause headaches, neck and shoulder pain, lack of appetite, back pain, a heavy chest, tight muscles, and an upset stomach. Those facing stress find it hard to focus, are easily confused, experience racing thoughts, have trouble with memory, struggle with decision making, and worry constantly.

Signs when one is angry:

When feeling stressed and anxious, many people:

Get angry easily

Cannot sit still

Struggle to sleep

Feel sad or cry

Feeling overwhelmed or

Feel very tired

The global health body has also said that talking to other people can help reduce stress and help you find ways to cope better. “That may not be easy: you may not feel like being socially connected when your mood is low, but do let family and friends know that they can help by reaching out to you."

