OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  Do news, social media feeds make you anxious? WHO says set ‘worry time’

Do news, social media feeds make you anxious? WHO says set ‘worry time’

Talking to other people can help reduce stress and help you find ways to cope better, says WHO. Photo: AFPPremium
Talking to other people can help reduce stress and help you find ways to cope better, says WHO. Photo: AFP
 2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2022, 04:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The World Health Organisation says those feeling anxious over news reports and social media should detach themselves and take a break
  • WHO says stress can cause headaches, neck and shoulder pain, lack of appetite, back pain, a heavy chest, tight muscles, and an upset stomach

Listen to this article

Amid grim global affairs and the prolonged pandemic, a constant bombardment of news and social media can be unhealthy, so it's important to detach yourself and take a break, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. 

In its latest advisory, the top global health organisation has said it's important to take a break and do things that keep you busy. “Engaged in your life, like listening to music, reading, going for a walk or spiritual practices," the WHO said.

Those feeling anxious over news reports and social media can also “set aside a time every day to let yourself worry". “Whenever a worry comes up during the day, try to tell yourself to postpone it and let yourself focus on it during your 'designated’ worry time," WHO said.

As per the global health organisation, the benefits of the ‘managing your worries technique’ can be huge. “Often, we find that the worries become less intense during the day and as you reach the designated time, you may already be feeling better," it said.

As per the WHO, stress can cause headaches, neck and shoulder pain, lack of appetite, back pain, a heavy chest, tight muscles, and an upset stomach. Those facing stress find it hard to focus, are easily confused, experience racing thoughts, have trouble with memory, struggle with decision making, and worry constantly.

Signs when one is angry:

When feeling stressed and anxious, many people:

Get angry easily

Cannot sit still

Struggle to sleep

Feel sad or cry

Feeling overwhelmed or

Feel very tired

The global health body has also said that talking to other people can help reduce stress and help you find ways to cope better. “That may not be easy: you may not feel like being socially connected when your mood is low, but do let family and friends know that they can help by reaching out to you."

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout