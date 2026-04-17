Does stress cause cancer? Experts say the answer is more complex than you think

Stress is a near-inescapable part of modern living. From high-pressure jobs to personal responsibilities, it affects everyone in different ways, and many worry about how it may impact their long-term health. One frequently asked question that continues to resurface is: does stress contribute to cancer? While this is a commonly held belief, medical experts say the reality is more complex.

Decoding the root cause of cancer At its core, cancer is a genetic disease. It is a disorder in which DNA mutations cause cells to grow uncontrollably. Factors such as tobacco use, radiation, certain infections, and environmental carcinogens can trigger these mutations, as can inherited genes.

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Dr Amol S. Rathod, Consultant Medical Oncologist at MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre, explains, “Stress doesn’t cause cancer. There are currently no scientific studies that directly establish a link between stress and cancer. Genetic mutations caused by well-known environmental carcinogens such as tobacco, infections, and other exposures are the primary drivers.”

The effects of chronic stress on the body With chronic stress, the body remains in a constant fight-or-flight mode, leading to sustained production of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline.

This prolonged state can disrupt normal bodily processes. According to Dr Rathod, “Chronic stress can weaken immunity, impair the body’s ability to repair damaged cells, and disrupt various physiological functions.”

Similarly, Dr Hamza Hussain, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, says, “Chronic stress affects sleep, immunity, and hormonal balance. Over time, this can lead to chronic inflammation and reduced immune function.”

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While these effects do not directly cause cancer, they may weaken the body’s natural defences.

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Indirect risk factors: the lifestyle link The strongest link between stress and cancer is behavioural.

People under prolonged stress often develop unhealthy coping mechanisms. As Dr Hussain notes, “People experiencing chronic stress may turn to maladaptive habits such as unhealthy eating, physical inactivity, substance use, and neglecting regular health check-ups.”

These behaviours, such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, poor diet, lack of exercise, and inadequate sleep, are all established risk factors for several types of cancer.

Stress itself may not directly cause cancer, but it can drive behaviours that increase overall risk, Dr Rathod adds.

Stress and cancer progression New research suggests that stress hormones may influence cancer progression. Some studies indicate that these hormones could affect the tumour environment, potentially impacting growth or spread. However, this area is still under investigation.

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“Even if stress influences tumour progression, it does not mean that stress is required for the development of cancer in the first place,” emphasises Dr Rathod.

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Impact on health awareness and prevention When mental bandwidth is limited, preventive care often takes a backseat, says Dr Hussain. People may delay screenings, ignore symptoms, or skip routine check-ups. Late detection, which can significantly affect cancer outcomes, may result from such delays in seeking care.

Managing stress for better health Instead of asking whether stress causes cancer, experts suggest focusing on how stress affects overall health over time.

Dr Hussain adds, “The more relevant question is how stress impacts lifestyle and quality of life.”

The goal is not to eliminate stress entirely, an unrealistic expectation, but to prevent it from becoming chronic and overwhelming. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, meditation, and emotional support can significantly improve both mental and physical well-being.

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Stress is unlikely to directly cause cancer, but managing it remains essential, as its indirect effects can increase overall health risks, Dr Rathod concludes.