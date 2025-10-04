Does Tylenol cause Autism? Here’s how we could find out
In the absence of randomized trials on the effects of acetaminophen, researchers need to use ‘natural experiments’ to develop better guidance for patients.
In the fall of 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules containing the toxin potassium cyanide were found to be responsible for multiple deaths in the Chicago area. Local police drove through neighborhoods, issuing warnings over loudspeakers: “Do not take Tylenol until further notice." The FDA would go on to advise the entire country to stop taking Extra Strength Tylenol, and Johnson & Johnson withdrew Tylenol capsules from the market. Investigations would ultimately reveal that the poisonings were the result not of manufacturing contamination but of tampering by an individual whose identity remains unknown to this day.