Does vitamin D deficiency affect the heart? Know from an expert

Isn't it great that nature has provided all the essential nutrients in its sources? Let’s take an exam on vitamin D, which is synthesised from sunlight, but with what? However, the busy world does not allow us to take it outdoors to appreciate it truly. It's where supplements come to work. Earlier studies have demonstrated the benefits of maintaining good bone health. However, it offers a significant perspective that suggests cardiovascular health is linked to blood pressure, inflammation, cholesterol levels, and overall heart function.

Advertisement

Does vitamin D deficiency lead to cancer? Vitamin D deficiency may even contribute to the development of cancers, especially breast, prostate, and colon cancers. Current research indicates vitamin D deficiency plays a role in causing seventeen varieties of different cancers as well as heart disease, stroke, autoimmune diseases, congenital disabilities, congenital disabilities, and periodontal disease, says the National Library of Medicine. Know the adverse effects of vitamin D deficiency on the heart.

Does vitamin D impact BP? Vitamin D regulate the renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system (RAAS), which is the hormone system responsible for regulating blood pressure and fluid balance.

What happens if vitamin D gets low? RAAS becomes overactive

Blood vessels tighten

Blood pressure rises

Heart workload increases What is the role of vitamin D in the immune system? “While deficiency alone may not directly cause heart disease, it amplifies risk factors such as inflammation, insulin resistance, poor lipid metabolism, and chronic stress on blood vessels”, Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of the FISCO diet, tells Health Shots.

Advertisement

Another concern is the role of vitamin D in immunity. Chronic low-grade inflammation is a key driver of atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in arteries. Vitamin D helps modulate inflammatory pathways, and its deficiency can accelerate plaque formation, increasing the chance of heart attacks and strokes.

How does cholesterol affect metabolism? Plays the indirect role but is crucial in maintaining good metabolism.

Low vitamin D can cause: Higher LDL (“bad”) cholesterol

Lower HDL (“good”) cholesterol

Elevate triglycerides

Greater insulin resistance How does heart failure cause arrhythmias? As per the studies conducted by the National Library of Medicine, Recent studies revealed that vitamin D deficiency results in structural and ionic channel remodelling that may predispose individuals to lethal cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death.

Advertisement

Populations at greater risk include those with limited sun exposure, older adults, individuals with darker skin tones, and those with obesity or digestive conditions affecting nutrient absorption. Dietary gaps also contribute, as vitamin D is found naturally in only a few foods, such as fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified products, according to Dr.

How much vitamin D do we actually need? The National Academy of Medicine recommends a daily intake of 600 IU of vitamin D, which can be obtained primarily from food, for individuals aged 1-70, and 800 IU for adults aged 71 and older.

Ensuring adequate vitamin D levels is essential not only for maintaining one's health but also for cardiovascular protection. Maintaining healthy blood levels through screening, along with dietary sources, safe sun exposure, and supplements when needed, can play a pivotal role in supporting a healthier heart, says Dr Cha.

Advertisement