Does warm lemon water actually deliver on its promises? Here’s what 15-day test reveals

The trend of warm lemon water has recently gained popularity as one of the most prevalent "wellness hacks" on social media. There is little understanding about this simple "life hack" beyond the claims from various celebrities and fitness "influencers" saying this is the best way to start one's morning. The claims for using lemon water in the mornings are endless, including better digestion, glowing skin, detoxification, and even weight loss.

But what are the actual effects of consuming warm lemon water for 15 days as a part of your daily routine? Are the benefits worth the hype, or is there more downside that is not discussed enough?

Also Read | What really happens to your gut if you eat chia seeds every day? Doctor explains

Why Lemon Water Became a Morning Ritual Starting the day with warm lemon water means you kick off your day with hydration, which is ideal. After the body has experienced sleep, it is slightly dehydrated. Warm fluids serve to wake the system up, stimulate the gut, and prepare the gut for digestion for the day, says Ms Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietitian & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital.

Using lemon gives a soft boost of vitamin C, which supports the immune system and skin health. The citric acid in lemon may help stimulate digestive juices and peristalsis (the wave-like movements of the gut), making some people feel lighter and with more normal bowels in the morning. For those who feel sluggish in the mornings, this simple drink may be a soft push to tell the body to act.

The Benefits People Often Notice Changes that some individuals report after a couple of weeks are often subtle or not immediately notable; however, hydration can consistently be noted as the first change. According to the expert, even if an individual simply tries to drink some water at the beginning of the day, it is possible they may experience improved digestion, energy levels, or skin complexion. Lemon juice can help with digestion, as the mild acidity may enhance the stomach's production of digestive juices, which may aid digestion.

An added and maybe even more encouraging benefit of regular water consumption in the morning may be moderately reduced cravings for sugary drinks later in the day, ultimately leading to healthier food choices throughout the day.

Hydration, especially in the morning from the addition of lemon juice, can lead to healthy quantities of vitamin C, which supports collagen production and promotes skin repair. After regular consumption of lemon water, many individuals report healthier and fresher complexions.



An additional benefit that is less often mentioned or considered is related to kidney health. The citric acid in lemon juice can help increase urinary citrate levels, which has been shown to reduce the risk of kidney stones. Again, with the benefits of hydration, these will probably be less observable, but when individuals consume lemon water cohesively into an overall healthy lifestyle, positive changes will become apparent.

Also Read | World Cerebral Palsy Day: 5 Foods that Support Brain Health in Children

The Hidden Downsides You Should Know Though it enjoys a reputation for being healthy, the expert warns that lemon water has some limitations. The acidity of lemon can wear away tooth enamel, especially if consumed slowly or if consumed undiluted, leading to sensitivity. For those who experience acid reflux, gastritis, or ulcers, it can aggravate burning or discomfort. It can also affect how some meds are absorbed if taken at the same time. All of this isn’t true for everybody, but do use caution if you stick with lemon water daily.

How to Do It Right (If You Choose To) For those who enjoy this practice, there are a few simple precautions that will make it safer. Diluting the lemon juice in plenty of warm water—approximately half a lemon's worth of juice in a cup—will decrease the acidity. Sipping diluted lemon water through a straw will reduce contact with the teeth enamel, protecting it. Rinsing with plain water after drinking lemon water and delaying more than 20-30 minutes before brushing helps prevent erosion as well.