Doing this 10-minute walk before heading to office can offer 7 health benefits

Take 10 minutes to start your day by walking barefoot on the grass early morning, if you can. It can calm your mind, uplift your mood, and recharge your energy levels.

Walking barefoot on the grass can be wonderful for your mental health.
Mornings are often rushed. Once the alarm clock rings, and we step out of the bed, activity rarely stops until the next sleep cycle. But before you dive into the chaos, how about giving yourself just 10 minutes of calm? Walking barefoot on grass may seem too simple to make a difference, but this grounding practice can do wonders for your physical and mental health. It connects you with nature, clears your head, and offers a gentle energy boost---all before your workday even begins. Whether it is a garden, park, or a patch of lawn, spending a few quiet moments with your feet touching the earth can reduce stress, improve focus, and even support better sleep. Wondering how? Know its benefits to convince yourself to follow this underrated morning ritual.

Health benefits of walking barefoot

Here are 7 advantages of walking barefoot on grass for just 10 minutes before heading office:

1. Reduces stress

Walking barefoot on grass is a natural way to calm your mind and body. It helps lower cortisol, the hormone linked to stress, and soothes your nervous system. “This grounding effect slows down the ‘fight or flight’ response and activates the part of your brain that promotes rest and relaxation,” explains fitness and nutrition expert Mitushi Ajmera to HealthShots. Just 10 minutes can help you feel more centered, focused, and ready to face a busy day at work.

2. Prevents insomnia

Walking barefoot on the grass exposes your body to natural light early in the morning. It regulates melatonin production and helps reset your internal body clock or circadian rhythm. Over time, this can help improve sleep quality, reduce restlessness at night, and boost daytime energy.

3. Strengthens foot muscles

Our feet are often confined in tight shoes that limit natural movement. Walking barefoot allows your toes to spread naturally and your foot muscles to move freely. This strengthens the small muscles in your feet and ankles, improves balance, and enhances flexibility. Over time, it helps in preventing common issues like flat feet, heel pain, and even knee strain, according to a study published in the Annals of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

4. Good for heart health

Grounding may help improve heart rate and reduce inflammation in the body, both important for cardiovascular health. It also boosts blood flow, which reduces the risk of blood clots and other serious conditions like a heart attack.

5. Boosts brain function

The soles of our feet have thousands of nerve endings. When they come in contact with the earth, it stimulates reflexology points connected to various organs, including the brain. This stimulation enhances blood flow to the brain, sharpens focus, and improves cognitive functions, reveals a study published in the Korean Journal of Physiology & Pharmacology. This will help you focus on your work tasks.

6. Enhances blood circulation

Walking barefoot encourages natural foot movement, which in turn helps activate better blood flow throughout the body. “As you move, the muscles pump more oxygen-rich blood to tissues and organs,” says Ajmera. This process not only increases your energy levels but also reduces fatigue.

7. Improves balance and posture

When you walk barefoot, your body constantly works a little harder to stay balanced on uneven surfaces. This helps improve coordination and strengthen your core muscles. It also helps align your spine and encourages proper posture, reducing back and neck strain caused by sitting for long hours at a desk.

Things to keep in mind

  • Make sure the surface is clean and safe and free from any sharp objects or debris. 
  • Walking in the morning is the best time, as the temperatures are cooler and natural light helps sync your body’s internal clock. 
  • As you walk, maintain a relaxed posture and let your feet move naturally. 
  • Once you are done, remember to gently wash your feet to keep them clean and prevent any risk of infection.

