Don’t reserve all 25% of doses for pvt hospitals, vax cos told

“This is a well-thought-out decision. The 25% quota for the private sector was fixed by the government based on the expectation of possible share that the private vaccination centres could shoulder, at a time when half of all vaccinations were to be free of charge for the public. However, with the central government deciding to increase the free vaccinations to 75%, the number of people willing to pay for the vaccination has reduced significantly," said Dr Harsh Mahajan, president, Nathealth, Healthcare Federation of India, a private healthcare industry body.