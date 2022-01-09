Don’t Work Out With Covid-19, at the Gym or Anywhere Else

JAN 08, 2022

Asymptomatic carriers may be tempted to keep their fitness resolutions. Medical professionals say that’s a bad idea.

Testing positive for Covid-19 means putting workouts on hold, even if you have zero or mild symptoms.

Given research suggesting that the Omicron variant currently surging world-wide causes milder symptoms, some people set on keeping their New Year’s fitness resolutions may feel tempted to keep going to the gym.

But sports-medicine professionals say you should put exercise on pause, even if you are asymptomatic. The American College of Sports Medicine, for example, suggests low-risk patients should rest for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19. If asymptomatic, the rest should last seven days.

“This doesn’t give you a free pass to sit on the couch all day and watch Netflix," says David Soma, a sports physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Covid-19 sufferers can avoid being completely sedentary by getting up to do light chores and moving throughout the day, so long as they don’t feel chest pain or fatigue.

And after you’ve recovered, restraint is key when resuming workouts. Jumping right back into a vigorous exercise routine could prolong the time it takes to regain fitness levels, or worse, lead to injury or relapse.

The typical rule of thumb when returning to sports after being sick is that if symptoms are below the neck, like chest congestion or an upset stomach, avoid exercise, says Dr. Soma. If the symptoms are above the neck, such as a runny nose or light headache, it’s fine to resume exercise, says Dr. Soma. But start slow with low-intensity activities, like a walk rather than a run, he says.

He suggests people who have mild Covid-19 symptoms follow the same guidelines after the recommended rest period.

The right cadence for resuming workouts differs based on your age, prior health and fitness level and Covid-19 experience. Those who are young, active and have very mild to no symptoms after the rest period can gradually get back to their routine in a manner that ramps up progression over the next few weeks, says Julie Silver, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. Those with hospitalizations or underlying health issues such as diabetes or high blood pressure should work with their primary-care doctor and possibly medical specialists, such as a cardiologist, to plot the return to exercise, she says.

People with the lingering symptoms of long Covid must manage workouts carefully. Symptoms of long Covid can include an elevated resting heart rate, extreme fatigue and coughing. These issues can last for weeks to months after infection, making a return to exercise risky without guidance.

“If you can’t progress and feel exhausted every time you go for a walk, you should see a doctor," says Dr. Silver, adding that you may need pulmonary or cardiac tests.

Take three to four weeks to ease back to your previous activity levels, even if you’re in terrific shape and felt only mild symptoms, says Michael Fredericson, a sports-medicine physician at Stanford Health Care.

He suggests adopting low-intensity activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, stretching and yoga. Avoid lifting heavy weights and start with body-weight activities. Working out with a mask on will make it harder to breathe, so you may want to avoid gyms, he says.

Start at 40% to 50% exertion the first week. That might mean a 15-minute walk every other day. If you feel good, slowly ramp-up time, frequency and intensity. Take note of how you feel while exercising and if you experience shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, chest pain or fatigue, back off. If symptoms persist, call your doctor, he says.

As with any illness, sleep, good nutrition, and hydration are important for recovery, says Marie Schaefer, a sports-medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

“You body is working in overdrive; you need to care for it more than ever after being sick," she says.

