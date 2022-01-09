Don’t work out with covid-19, at the gym or anywhere else

The right cadence for resuming workouts differs based on your age, prior health and fitness level and Covid-19 experience. Those who are young, active and have very mild to no symptoms after the rest period can gradually get back to their routine in a manner that ramps up progression over the next few weeks, says Julie Silver, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. Those with hospitalizations or underlying health issues such as diabetes or high blood pressure should work with their primary-care doctor and possibly medical specialists, such as a cardiologist, to plot the return to exercise, she says.