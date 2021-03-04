Doses of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine pile up in Europe amid government restrictions
- Germany, Italy and other large European countries are restricting older people from receiving the shot as France loosens rules
Europe’s reluctance to distribute millions of doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s Covid-19 vaccine is coming under pressure after the French government authorized use of the shot for some older people.
The French government announced it would allow people with comorbidities between the ages of 65 and 74 to receive the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. New data from the U.K. on Monday showed just one dose of the vaccine was effective in preventing disease and deaths among adults aged 70 and older who had received it.
