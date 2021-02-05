Double face masks? N95? Protect yourself against new Covid-19 variants with these mask upgrades7 min read . 11:18 AM IST
The guidance around masks is changing. Here’s the latest that you need to know
It’s time to up your mask game.
As new, more-contagious coronavirus variants circulate, doctors say it’s important to improve the effectiveness of your mask practices—such as by “double masking" to wear two at once. Numerous studies have found that masks help protect the wearers as well as those around them from the virus that causes Covid-19.
