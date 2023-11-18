Nerivio: From price to efficacy, all you need to know about drug-free cure for migraine
Dr Reddy's Lboratories introduced Nerivio, a wearable therapy device for migraine management. It has shown effectiveness in relieving pain and reducing the need for acute treatment drugs in nine out of 10 patients, the drug maker said.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said on Thursday it has rolled out a wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine. The product named Nerivio was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.