Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters. Russia has already approved this single-dose vaccine and trials are ongoing in many countries.

The Indian government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country's vaccination drive, Press Trust of India had earlier reported this week.

An application seeking regulatory approval for Sputnik Light is expected to be filed in the next couple of weeks and it could become the first single-dose vaccine to be launched in India, the report said.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to Sputnik Vaccine website.

The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered, says the website.

Dr. Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

The two-dose Sputnik V had received the Indian drug regulator's permission for restricted emergency use in April. Dr Reddy's Laboratories is importing the vaccine for use in India.

The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use and is being used in a few private hospitals. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics