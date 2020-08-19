India pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today launched Avigan (a generic version of Favipiravir ) 200 mg Tablets in India for treatment of covid patients. Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with tmild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

To ensure accelerated access to the medicine, Dr. Reddy’s said it has initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a helpline center at 1800-267-0810 / www.readytofightcovid.in between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. IST, Monday through Saturday.

The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that grants Dr. Reddy’s the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute AVIGAN (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India, it said.

"We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that Avigan would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India," said MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dr. Reddy’s Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.

Top drug makers including Lupin, Glenmark and Sun Pharma have already launched a generic version of the antiviral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19 in India.

Favipiravir and another anti-viral treatment, remdesivir, have emerged as the most sought after medicines to treat COVID-19 in India, which had already approved the drugs as emergency treatments to fight the outbreak.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated