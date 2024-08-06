Drinking too much water can actually be dangerous

When someone drinks too much water over a short period, it can lead to the dilution of sodium in the blood, known as hyponatremia or water intoxication. The condition can grow particularly dangerous when it leads to the swelling of brain cells. The expansion puts pressure on certain parts of the brain and can lead to coma, seizures or death, scientists say. Brooke Shields told Glamour last year she suffered a seizure after drinking too much water. A representative for Shields declined to comment.