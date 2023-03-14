NEW DELHI : The Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced that Prussian blue insoluble formulations, a critical drug developed under the Technology Development Fund for radiological and nuclear emergencies, has been granted approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

“Manufacturing and marketing licenses for the commercial use of Prussian blue insoluble formulations, developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, have been granted to Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Skanttr Lifescience LLP, Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," the ministry said.

The drug — ‘prussian blue’ insoluble formulations — was developed by the industry based on the technology of Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, a laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

It said the drug will be available under the trade name of Pru-DecorpTM and PruDecorp-MG.

“The formulations are used for decontamination of Cesium and Thallium and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It is one of the critical medicines listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for radiological and nuclear emergencies," the ministry said.

Samir V Kamat, secretary department of defence R&D and DRDO chairman, has congratulated the Organisation as well as the industry on this achievement.

He stated that the development of these drug formulations under the TDF project and the approval of DCGI is a successful endeavour of the DRDO for promoting the industry to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.