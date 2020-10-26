Drug found effective in treating covid-19 patients can also save preterm babies

The study pointed out that healthcare providers must have the means to select the women most likely to benefit from the drug and to correctly initiate the treatment at the right time–ideally 48 hours before giving birth to give enough time to complete steroid injections for maximal effect. Women who are in weeks 26-34 of their pregnancy are most likely to benefit from the steroid, so healthcare providers must also have access to ultrasound to accurately date their pregnancies. In addition, babies must receive sufficiently good-quality care when they are born.