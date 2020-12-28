Drugmakers cut prices in half to secure access to China market

Patients in China would only need to pay a small fraction of the cost of these drugs out of their own pocket as the lion’s share of the bill will be footed by China’s 2.44 trillion yuan ($373 billion) national medical insurance fund, which covers more than 95% of the country’s 1.4 billion people. The list has been annually updated with new entries since 2017, when Beijing accelerated its campaign to bring the best drugs to its growing middle class as quickly and cheaply as possible.