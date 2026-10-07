Dry eye is not just about screens: Lesser-known factors that can affect eye health

The immediate suspect for dry, irritated eyes in an increasingly digital world is often blamed on prolonged use of smartphones and computer screens. However, while digital eye strain is a significant contributor, ophthalmologists said that dismissing dry eye as merely a consequence of too much screen time overlooks a complex web of environmental, physiological and medical factors.

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With World Sight Day on 8 October, eye care experts told LiveMint that dry eye can have several causes beyond prolonged screen use, including environmental conditions, ageing, medical conditions and certain medications. They urged people to recognize broader risk factors and seek appropriate eye treatment, rather than attributing persistent symptoms solely to screen time.

Understanding tear film Dry eye syndrome is a widespread condition that occurs when the tear film—the natural layer of tears that coats the front of the eye —breaks down, according to Dr Sowmya M, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru.

Under normal circumstances, she said, this stable, homogeneous layer protects the cornea and conjunctiva from damage caused by constant exposure to air. This tear film interface is also responsible for a significant portion of the eye's focusing power.

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“When the tear film becomes unhealthy, it breaks down in different places on the cornea and conjunctiva, leading not only to symptoms of irritation, but also to unstable and intermittently changing vision,” Dr Sowmya explained.

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Hidden culprits The medical professionals also emphasize that treating dry eye requires a holistic view of the patient's health and environment.

“Screen time is just one piece of the puzzle in dry eye," says Dr Sujal Shah, Director of Ophthalmology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. “The health of the ocular surface depends on a delicate balance between tears, the oil-producing meibomian glands, the eyelids and the surrounding environment.”

Dr Shah pointed out that multiple everyday factors and underlying health conditions play a role. “Ageing, hormonal fluctuations, continuous exposure to air conditioning, pollution and smoke can severely affect eye moisture. Furthermore, contact lens use and eyelid inflammation are common triggers.”

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Crucially, Dr Shah said, the systemic conditions, such as hypothyroidism or arthritis, and everyday medications like anti-histamines and decongestants are often overlooked.

“While reducing screen time would help with symptoms of dry eye, we also need to identify the underlying cause and treat the ocular surface as a whole,” he said.

Spotting symptoms and getting tested The severity of dry eye can range from mildly irritating to entirely debilitating for the general population. Dr Sowmya pointed out that common symptoms extend beyond basic dryness to include:

Burning, stinging and itching

A sandy, gritty, or scratchy "foreign-body" sensation

Redness, discharge and unexpected tearing

Blurry or fluctuating vision that worsens during activities like reading, driving or computer use

Eye pain, headaches, heavy eyelids and overall eye fatigue

Mattering or caking of the eyelashes, which is typically worse upon waking If you experience these symptoms, Dr Sowmya noted that diagnostic tests to assess tear health include evaluating tear film height, using a Schirmer's strip test to grade the severity of the condition, fluorescein staining, imaging and meibography.

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Treatment and management Because the underlying causes of dry eye are diverse, treatment modalities vary, according to Dr Sowmya. Common interventions include artificial tears (ideally those without redness-relieving components), longer-acting gels, and ointments such as hydroxypropyl cellulose inserts. Patients may also benefit from warm compresses and daily eyelash and eyelid scrubs.

For more advanced cases, tear-conserving interventions like punctal plugs or nighttime masks and goggles are recommended.

Additionally, doctors may also prescribe medications to increase tear production—such as Restasis, Cequa, or Xiidra—or utilize short bursts of topical ophthalmic steroids to help control the inflammatory aspects of the disease, she said.

World Sight Day 2026: #LoveYourEyes Observed annually on the second Thursday of October, World Sight Day falls on 8 October this year.

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Driven by the global theme #LoveYourEyes, the day serves as a reminder to prioritize vision health and seek timely professional care. By understanding that conditions like dry eye can have several causes, not just modern screen habits, individuals can take proactive steps to keep their eyes comfortable, healthy, and protected.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.