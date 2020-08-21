Each Russia covid vaccine will have a QR code, given under 'strict' control

A top Russian official said that covid vaccine tube will have a QR code and those inoculated will have a special app that will help regulatory bodies collect information.

"Every vaccine tube will have a QR code. Everyone getting the vaccine in civilian circulation will have a special app," Russian news agency TASS cited deputy research director at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Dmitry Logunov as saying.

"As a result, regulatory bodies will collect all information regarding the use of the vaccine through regional health departments. So the use of the vaccine will be strictly controlled," he added.

Earlier this month, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a covid vaccine even before its final trial. The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Mass testing of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine will involve more than 40,000 people and it is likely to start next week.

The World Health Organization has said it has begun discussions with Russia to try to obtain more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to hold an advisory panel meeting on October 22 to discuss Covid-19 vaccines, a top official of the agency said. This assumes significance as large-scale clinical trials of the leading vaccine candidates from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc were launched in recent weeks. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via