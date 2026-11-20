Earkart Limited, an Indian hearing healthcare technology company, has completed its establishment registration with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and secured active medical device listings across four categories of hearing aids.

The development marks a significant step in the company's international expansion strategy and could open opportunities in the growing US hearing healthcare market.

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Earkart is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of hearing aids and audiology equipment. Its FDA-listed portfolio covers Prescription Hearing Aids, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids, Wireless Prescription Hearing Aids and Wireless OTC Hearing Aids.

The company said the registrations provide a foundation to explore opportunities in the US market, subject to applicable product-specific regulatory requirements.

US hearing aids market expected to double by 2035 The US hearing healthcare market presents significant growth opportunities for Earkart.

According to Emergen Research, the US hearing aids market is estimated to expand from $4.65 billion in 2026 to $9.57 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The over-the-counter hearing aids segment is also projected to witness strong growth. Global Market Insights estimates that the US OTC hearing aids market will increase from $310.6 million in 2026 to $690.8 million by 2035.

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The growing market could provide opportunities for manufacturers offering affordable and accessible hearing healthcare solutions.

FDA milestone strengthens Earkart's Omni business The regulatory development is expected to strengthen Earkart's Omni business potential and complete its hearing healthcare ecosystem.

The company's business model connects scientific, full-stack hearing diagnosis with remote hearing aid programming and the supply of earKART-branded hearing aids.

With the latest milestone, Earkart intends to explore offering its hearing devices to US consumers at affordable prices, with the objective of improving access to hearing healthcare solutions.

The integration of diagnosis, remote programming and hearing aid offerings could help the company develop a more comprehensive hearing healthcare platform.

"Completing our U.S. FDA establishment registration and securing active device listings across four hearing aid categories is an important milestone in Earkart's international growth journey. The United States offers significant opportunities for innovative and accessible hearing healthcare solutions. We intend to leverage our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to explore strategic partnerships, distribution arrangements and appropriate market-entry strategies to build a sustainable international business," Earkart said.

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Company plans international expansion through partnerships The FDA registration and medical device listings also strengthen Earkart's broader international expansion ambitions.

The company plans to explore partnerships, distribution opportunities and potential market-entry strategies in the US while leveraging its indigenous product development and manufacturing capabilities.

The latest development provides Earkart with a regulatory foundation to explore the US market. However, commercialisation and sales opportunities will remain subject to applicable product-specific regulatory requirements.

The company aims to use its technology and manufacturing capabilities to expand its presence in international hearing healthcare markets.

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