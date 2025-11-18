Eat like Nagarjuna? Gastroenterologist says early dinners can boost digestion and overall health

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, 66, has often attributed early dinners as the secret to his fit body and mind. Noting that the actor, like every Indian, consumes a simple homely meal, Dr Pal Manickam, a top gastroenterologist, said that it is the “when” he eats that puts him apart.

In a viral post, Dr Pal said that early dinners are not just a fad, but something your body will thank you for.

“When even Nagarjuna swears by early dinners… you know it’s not just a trend. Your gut, sleep, and energy all thank you for it,” the doctor said as he explained how this simple habit can make a big difference.

Here's how early dinner affects body positively: In the video, Dr Pal Manickam said that having an early dinner is one of the secrets to looking young, fit, and energetic, even in your 60s. “Eating your dinner before 7 pm or by 7 pm is something everyone should follow.”

He said that all cells in our body have a sleeping pattern, and similarly, “all cells in our digestive system mostly rest at night, especially after sunset.” “So, when the ray of sunlight is not entering your eyes, the digestive hormones will go to sleep.”

When you eat late, the gastroenterologist, a specialist in the digestive system, said that your body is still digesting while you are trying to sleep. This, he said, “raises blood sugar and insulin levels,” which, over time, “can affect your metabolism, and even increase your fat storage.”

“Time restricted feeding and Nagarjuna's have one rule in common – 16 hours no food and 16 weeks no barber,” he joked.

Citing a study, the doctor said that early dinners improve sleep, gut health, and contribute to overall body wellbeing. “Studies show that people who finish dinner early have better sleep quality, improved gut health and lower risk of obesity and diabetes,” he said.

“It is not just what you eat, but when you eat,” he remarked.

Early dinner helps lower blood sugar levels: Study A study published in the National Library of Medicine showed that eating dinner at 6 pm helped lower blood sugar levels, even when consuming the same meal with the same calorie content, compared to those who ate later.

The study found that people who ate at 9 pm had higher blood sugar levels, not just after dinner but throughout the night and even the next morning.