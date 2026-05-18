Ebola outbreak now a global health emergency: Should India be worried? Check how it spreads, early signs, symptoms

The rising cases of Ebola continue to concern people worldwide. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola disease outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency. More than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths have been reported by the rare virus, reported the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa).

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Ebola outbreak and its potential impact on India While WHO said the Ebola outbreak doesn't meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like COVID-19, the question remains-- Should India be worried?

As of now, no cases of Ebola virus has been reported by the Indian Health Ministry. Reportedly, the last case of Ebola was reported in 2014.

While there is no immediate cause for panic over the Ebola outbreak, people are advised to remain cautious and informed about the virus. From early detection to symptoms to prevention, here’s everything you need to know about Ebola.

Also Read | WHO declares international emergency over Ebola outbreak: All you need to know

What is Ebola? According to WHO, Ebola disease (EBOD) is a rare but severe illness in humans, which can often be fatal. It is caused by viruses that belong to the Orthoebolavirus genus of the filoviridae family. There are six species of Orthoebolaviruses which have been identified till date. Among these six, three are known to cause large outbreaks. They are Ebola virus (EBOV) causing Ebola virus disease (EVD), Sudan virus (SUDV) causing Sudan virus disease (SVD) and Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) causing Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD).

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The recent outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which is said to be rare. However, it has been responsible for only two previously reported outbreaks of Ebola.

How does it spread Ebola can spread from an infected person to a health individual in numerous ways, such as:

Contact with infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope, or porcupines Exposure to the blood, organs, secretions, or bodily fluids of infected animals Direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person Contact through broken skin or mucous membranes Touching contaminated objects or surfaces carrying infected body fluids, including blood, vomit, or feces Close contact while caring for infected patients without precautions Unsafe burial practices involving direct contact with the body of a deceased Ebola patient. Notably, Ebola patients become infectious only after symptoms begin to show. It can continue to spread the virus as long as it remains in their blood.

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Also Read | WHO sounds highest alarm over Ebola outbreak. What to know

Common Symptoms, signs for early detection Symptoms of Ebola may appear between 2 to 21 days after infection. These symptoms can develop suddenly. Some common symptoms can be fever, fatigue and weakness, malaise, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, skin rash and impaired kidney and liver function.

However, these symptoms may vary in severe cases. Patients in extreme cases of Ebola may also experience internal or external bleeding, blood in vomit or faeces, bleeding nose, gums, or vagina, bleeding at injection or needle puncture sites.

Prevention The Ebola virus can also attack the central nervous system in rare cases, causing confusion, irritability and aggression.

Ebola can be prevented with active measure such as below:

Avoid contact with infected wildlife such as fruit bats, monkeys, and apes Do not consume raw or undercooked bushmeat Avoid direct contact with infected individuals and their body fluids Isolate infected patients in designated treatment centres Follow proper hygiene and maintain a clean environment Monitor people exposed to infected patients for 21 days Practice safe and dignified burial practices Separate healthy individuals from infected patients to prevent spread Promote community awareness and open discussion about the disease Vaccination may be used in certain Ebola outbreaks to reduce transmission As per WHO, two vaccines are approved to fight Ebola. These are Ervebo (Merck & Co.) and Zabdeno and Mvabea (Janssen Pharmaceutica).

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Ervebo vaccine is recommended.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.