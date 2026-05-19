Ebola vs COVID-19: Key differences Indians need to know — symptoms, spread, treatment and prevention explained

Recent Ebola outbreaks in parts of Central and East Africa highlight the global threat posed by emerging, highly Infectious viral diseases. Countries have tightened surveillance and screening, and strengthened emergency preparedness measures, while health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), are closely monitoring the situation. Although Ebola outbreaks are confined to specific regions of the world, the virus remains a significant public health threat due to its high lethality and the severe complications it can cause.

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Ebola vs COVID-19: What Indians should know While both Ebola and COVID-19 are infectious viral diseases, they are not similar and should not be confused with each other. They differ in transmission, severity, symptoms and fatality rates. Consulting an expert without delay is essential, as only a proper diagnosis can distinguish between the two. Experts highlight that awareness, hygiene, early diagnosis and prompt public preparedness are important for seeking timely help.

Recently, hantavirus cases have created concern in several countries. Soon after the hantavirus scare, Ebola created fresh anxiety, becoming a topic of discussion worldwide, including in India. These Ebola outbreaks have raised concerns among people already familiar with COVID-19.

Viruses cause both diseases and can spread rapidly, but experts stress that Ebola and COVID-19 are very different illnesses and require different lines of treatment. Let's explore these differences and stay alert without creating unnecessary fear.

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant- Chest Physician- Bronchoscopists, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, and Dr Vikrant Shah, Internal Medicine Expert, Zen Multi-speciality Hospital, explain how Ebola is different from COVID-19, the symptoms people should report to the doctors, complications and the preventive measures that can help protect Indians.

Ebola and COVID-19 are not alike “Ebola is a severe and often life-threatening viral disease that is caused by the Ebola virus, while COVID-19 happens due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Ebola is a rare but deadly virus that causes severe illnesses. It is caused by viruses that belong to the Orthoebolavirus genus of the filoviridae family,” says Dr Chafle.

There are six species of Orthoebolaviruses. Of these, three are known to cause large outbreaks: They are Ebola virus (EBOV), causing Ebola virus disease (EVD); Sudan virus (SUDV), causing Sudan virus disease (SVD); and Bundibugyo virus (BDBV), causing Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD).

“COVID-19 spreads via respiratory droplets released while coughing, sneezing, or talking, making it highly contagious in crowded places. Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected body fluids such as blood, vomit, sweat, saliva, urine, or contaminated surfaces,” says Dr Chafle.

Dr Shah highlights, “COVID-19 spreads much faster among communities, whereas Ebola spreads through close physical contact and is generally less contagious but can become more deadly.”

Ebola outbreaks happened due to poor infection control, delayed isolation and direct exposure to infected individuals. COVID-19 affected millions of people due to rapid airborne transmission. Ebola outbreaks, which are less widespread, are associated with severe complications like internal bleeding, organ failure, severe dehydration, shock and multi-organ damage,” he adds.

COVID-19 causes complications such as severe pneumonia, breathing difficulty, lung damage, blood clots and heart-related problems, especially in elderly people and those with weak immunity.

"Many patients also tend to experience long COVID symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, weakness, and reduced lung function even after recovery,” said Dr Chafle.

Hence, awareness and timely action are essential to avoid misinformation and panic and improve the quality of life.

Symptoms to watch for COVID-19 symptoms: Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Breathlessness

Body pain

Fatigue

Loss of smell or taste Ebola symptoms: High fever

Severe weakness

Muscle pain

Vomiting and diarrhea

Stomach pain

Bleeding or bruising in severe cases Individuals need to report symptoms such as persistent fever, breathing difficulty, dehydration or unusual bleeding to the doctor and get a diagnosis of the underlying disease.

“COVID-19 has a lower death rate compared to Ebola, but it spreads much more easily. Ebola outbreaks demand isolation and infection-control measures because even direct contact with infected body fluids can spread the virus,” says Dr Shah.

Diagnosis and management COVID-19 is diagnosed via RT-PCR or rapid antigen tests. Ebola needs specialised laboratory testing. Patients with mild COVID-19 may recover with rest, hydration and symptom management.

“Those severely impacted with COVID may need oxygen support or intensive care. Ebola patients require immediate isolation, supportive treatment, fluid management and close monitoring. Vaccination, personal hygiene and management of symptoms like fever or body pain will help prevent infectious disease,” said Dr Chafle.

Preventive measures It is necessary to maintain prompt hand hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals, wear a mask, avoid touching body fluids of infected individuals, follow travel advisories and maintain cleanliness in public spaces. According to experts, awareness and responsible behaviour can help manage these diseases.

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