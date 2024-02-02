E-cigarettes and vaping devices: A look at serious health hazards
New-age tobacco devices, unlike typical cigarettes, can result in excessive nicotine intake and these devices enable more prolonged usage session
NEW DELHI : In today’s world fraught with numerous vested interests, it is extremely important to be aware of the right sources of information and also posses the ability to distinguish what is right and wrong. In this context, having access to credible and accurate information is necessary for citizens to make informed choices.