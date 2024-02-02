E-cigarettes and vaping devices: A look at serious health hazards

NEW DELHI :In today’s world fraught with numerous vested interests, it is extremely important to be aware of the right sources of information and also posses the ability to distinguish what is right and wrong. In this context, having access to credible and accurate information is necessary for citizens to make informed choices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mothers Against Vaping, a united front of concerned mothers combatting the escalating vaping crisis among youth, has highlighted major health risks associated with vaping.

New-age tobacco devices, unlike typical cigarettes, can result in excessive nicotine intake and these devices enable more prolonged usage sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dangers of New-Age Gateway Devices go beyond just respiratory health issues. E-cigarettes, in particular, harm blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease. They are also linked to negative effects on the immune system and reproductive organs.

These devices also contribute to environmental issues and consequently harm humans. The components of New-Age Tobacco Devices, including a cartridge, an atomizer, and a battery, contain materials such as metals and ceramics. Improper disposal of these components contributes to e-waste, posing environmental hazards. For example, e-cigarette batteries can lead to environmental pollution with heavy metals, seeping into the soil and contaminating groundwater, rivers and lakes.

Another health hazard pertains to mental well-being. The findings suggest higher chances for individuals to be diagnosed with depression due to their vaping habits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chemicals in these products pose a significant risk to oral health, leading to issues like gum disease, tooth decay and oral infections. A study by NYU College of Dentistry in February 2022 found that e-cigarettes alter the microbiome, contributing to gum diseases. The microbiome, a diverse community of bacteria and microorganisms in the gum, can be adversely affected by e-cigarette use, intensifying or causing oral health problems.

Consuming new-age tobacco products during pregnancy poses serious risks to fetal health, significantly increasing the chances of adverse outcomes such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental complications in new-borns.

Another health hazard is that alternative tobacco products could act as a gateway to more severe addictions like cocaine and heroin. Early exposure and addiction to nicotine through these alternatives might pave the way for individuals, especially young users, to experiment with stronger addictive substances, significantly impacting their overall health and well-being. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another crucial health hazard posed by these new-age gateway devices is their susceptibility to malfunctions or explosions, leading to severe risks such as burns, facial trauma and tragically even fatalities for users. E-cigarette batteries can explode without warning through a process called "thermal runaway," occurring when the battery overheats, leading to dangerous increases in internal temperature resulting in fire and explosion.

