Economic Survey 2024 emphasises critical need to address mental health in India

Livemint

Economic Survey 2024: Emphasising the critical intersection of mental health with both health and economic outcomes, the survey underscored that mental health issues can have broader impacts on productivity across society than physical health ailments.

Economic Survey 2024: 'Mental health problems not only diminish individual quality of life but also constrain overall productivity through absenteeism, reduced efficiency, disability, and increased healthcare costs,' the survey highlighted. (Photo via Pixabay)Premium
Economic Survey 2024: 'Mental health problems not only diminish individual quality of life but also constrain overall productivity through absenteeism, reduced efficiency, disability, and increased healthcare costs,' the survey highlighted.

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, presented on Monday, highlighted a concerning increase in mental health issues among Indians, advocating for a comprehensive, community-driven approach to tackle this growing problem.

According to data from the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16, 10.6 percent of adults in India suffer from mental disorders, with a significant treatment gap ranging from 70 to 92 percent for different disorders. Urban metro regions reported a higher prevalence of mental morbidity at 13.5 percent compared to rural areas (6.9 percent) and urban non-metro areas (4.3 percent).

Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates

The survey also noted ongoing research indicating that individuals aged 25-44 years are most affected by mental illnesses. Highlighting findings from NCERT's Mental Health and Well-being of School Students Survey, it pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated poor mental health among adolescents, with significant percentages reporting feelings of anxiety, extreme emotions, and mood swings linked to academic pressures.

 

"Mental health problems not only diminish individual quality of life but also constrain overall productivity through absenteeism, reduced efficiency, disability, and increased healthcare costs," the survey highlighted.

While acknowledging India's positive strides in mental health policy development, the survey emphasized the importance of effective implementation to maximize impact. It identified existing gaps in current programs, particularly concerning awareness and stigma, which hinder the effectiveness of interventions.

The document called for a transformative approach towards mental health, advocating for a bottom-up strategy that engages communities comprehensively. It stressed the need to combat stigma by normalizing conversations about mental health and promoting acceptance and treatment-seeking behaviours akin to physical ailments.

 

Published: 22 Jul 2024, 02:12 PM IST
