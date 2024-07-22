Economic Survey 2024 emphasises critical need to address mental health in India
Economic Survey 2024: Emphasising the critical intersection of mental health with both health and economic outcomes, the survey underscored that mental health issues can have broader impacts on productivity across society than physical health ailments.
The Economic Survey for 2023-24, presented on Monday, highlighted a concerning increase in mental health issues among Indians, advocating for a comprehensive, community-driven approach to tackle this growing problem.