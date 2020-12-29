Efficacy of Oxford jabs at 95% if given 3 months apart: SII

“You’ll be hearing some good news from the UK very soon. It would be a 90-95% effective vaccine if you just keep a two-to-three months’ gap between dose 1 and dose 2. They will make that public with documentation," Poonawalla said at a press conference on Monday. He was speaking at the launch of the company’s pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, the first such indigenous vaccine, under the brand Pneumosil.