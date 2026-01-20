Egg Freezing explained: A fertility planning option for working women

As career trajectories lengthen and life milestones shift, an increasing number of women are reassessing how to balance professional growth with future family plans. Egg freezing—clinically referred to as oocyte cryopreservation—is increasingly being viewed not as a last resort, but as a proactive fertility planning tool.

According to Dr Prajakta Chaudhary, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, egg freezing offers working women flexibility without forcing immediate life decisions. “Many women are at their peak professionally during their late twenties and early thirties. Egg freezing allows them to preserve fertility potential while focusing on career, health or personal goals,” she says.

What is egg freezing? Egg freezing involves collecting a woman’s eggs from the ovaries, freezing them at very low temperatures and storing them for future use. When a woman is ready to conceive, the eggs can be thawed, fertilised using assisted reproductive techniques and transferred to the uterus.

Beyond career planning, egg freezing is also advised for medical reasons, such as before chemotherapy or radiation therapy, or in conditions like endometriosis, low ovarian reserve or a family history of early menopause.

When is the right time? Age remains one of the most critical factors in egg freezing outcomes. Specialists generally recommend considering the procedure in the late twenties to early thirties, when egg quality and quantity are typically better. A fertility consultation usually includes testing Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels, which help assess ovarian reserve.

“Freezing eggs earlier improves the chances of success later,” Dr Chaudhary notes. “It is not about guaranteeing pregnancy, but about improving options.”

How the process works For working women, one of the common concerns is whether egg freezing will significantly disrupt daily routines. In most cases, the process spans around 10 to 12 days and can be planned alongside work schedules.

Step-by-step overview: Initial consultation: A fertility specialist evaluates medical history, AMH levels and overall health.

Ovarian stimulation: Hormonal injections stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs. This phase involves periodic ultrasounds and blood tests.

Egg retrieval: A short, minimally invasive procedure performed under mild anaesthesia. Most women resume normal activity within 24 hours.

Freezing and storage: Mature eggs are frozen using advanced cryopreservation techniques and stored securely until required. Why women choose egg freezing The primary benefit of egg freezing lies in preserving younger, healthier eggs, which can help offset age-related fertility decline. It can also reduce the pressure to rush into relationships or pregnancy due to biological timelines, offering psychological reassurance alongside medical benefit.

That said, specialists stress that egg freezing should be seen as a fertility preservation option—not an insurance policy. Success depends on multiple factors, including age at freezing, number of eggs stored and overall reproductive health.

Making an informed decision Egg freezing is a deeply personal decision, shaped by medical, emotional and financial considerations. Experts advise women to consult a fertility specialist early, understand realistic outcomes, and plan the process thoughtfully.