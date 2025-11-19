Egg Freezing Myths vs. Facts: What women must know before deciding

Egg freezing is gaining momentum in India; however, there are several myths causing confusion and influencing their decisions. Let's get the facts straight according to Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi
Fact: Freezing eggs does not guarantee pregnancy. While success does depend on the age and quality of the egg, it does significantly improve the chances of getting pregnant.
Fact: More and more healthy women deliberately freeze their eggs in order to save fertility for the eventuality of pregnancy after the age of 35 years.
Fact: Most women may require more than one cycle to accumulate 10–20 good-quality eggs to increase the chances of pregnancy.
Fact: Whereas the hormonal injections might be painful to take and sometimes bloating can occur, the actual retrieval of the eggs is a minor procedure and painless.
Fact: Side effects are short-term. There is no known long-term health risk with fertility medications used in egg freezing.
Fact: It does not reduce natural fertility. It utilizes an egg which naturally would be lost in each menstrual cycle.
Fact: Using modern vitrification techniques, about 90% of eggs survive the thawing process.
Fact: Egg quality decreases sharply after 35. Freezing earlier gives significantly better results.
Fact: It is very reasonably priced now, as most of the IVF clinics offer affordable packages and EMI options.
Fact: Long-term storage may be safe, yet from a legal and clinical standpoint, renewals of consent are compulsory periodically.
