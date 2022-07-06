Eisai says Alzheimer’s drug will get priority review in US2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 01:56 PM IST
The Food and Drug Administration accepted the application under the accelerated approval pathway
Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc.’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab will receive a priority review by U.S. regulators, bringing their second medicine aimed at slowing progression of the devastating form of dementia closer to the market.