Elective surgery cases pile up at hospitals

“Every day matters for a cancer patient. I am hoping the mortality rate does not rise. Hospitals must resume normal business with adequate protocols in place," said Dr B.S. Ajai Kumar, chairman and CEO of HCG Cancer Group of hospitals. Ram suggested surgeons go ahead with procedures “taking all precautions and presuming the patient is covid positive" in case the person is asymptomatic. Dr Harit Chaturvedi, chairman, Institute of Cancer Care at Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, said he had seen two dozen patients with cancer in March but could not take the next step in their treatment because of the lockdown.