Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant helps first woman patient write name ‘telepathically’ for ‘first time in 20 years’

Audrey Crews, a recipient of Elon Musk-owned Neuralink's brain chip implant celebrated being able to write her name for the first time in 20 years due to the device.

In a series of posts, including text, photo and video ones on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter, and also owned by Elon Musk), Crews showed her “telepathically” written name, and in subsequent posts also took requests from fellow social media users.

Responding to the viral post on X, Elon Musk wrote: “She is controlling her computer just by thinking. Most people don’t realize this is possible.”

Here's her story…

‘Writing for first time in 20 years’ “I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. Im working on it. Lol #Neuralink” wrote Crews, a photo attached of her “telepathic” written name displayed on her laptop's notes app.

She also posted a video on July 27, stating: “Working on my accuracy and speed.”

Watch video: ‘First woman in the world to do this’ She followed it up with an explainatory post for interested netizens, writing: “Here's more information about how my BCI, brain computer interface, implant works and my surgery.”

Crews said she had the surgery last week and “everything is going amazing”. On the process she said that it involved drilling a hole in her skull and placing 128 threads into her brain's motor cortex.

“It was brain surgery, they drilled a hole in my skull and placed 128 threads into my motor cortex. The chip is about the size of a quarter. The staff of University of Miami Health Center were awesome. They treated me like a VIP and are some of the sweetest people I've ever met,” she added.

According to Crews, the implant enables her to use the computer using her mind, and will gradually be expanded to other electronic devices.

“The BCI lets me control my computer using my mind. I'll be able to control more electronic devices in the near future. I also want to clarify this implant will not allow me to walk again or regain movement. Its strictly for telepathy only. We are still in Miami but I'll be home soon and we'll post more vids explaining the proses in more detail. I am the first women in the world to do this,” she added.

‘Just a normal day using telepathy’ Engaging with curious and fascinated netizens, Crews began taking doodle requests in her comments and posting the results online. “Here are some more of my doodles! Im taking request. Lol Imagine your pointer finger is left click and the cursor moment is with your wrist. With out physically doing it. Just a normal day using telepathy,” she explained.