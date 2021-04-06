European Medicines Agency official links AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombosis

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A top official in the European Medicines Agency said in an interview published Tuesday that there is a link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.

He said that "in the next few hours, we will say that there is a connection, but we still have to understand how this happens".

Persistent questions on whether rare but serious blood clots among those getting the AstraZeneca jab against Covid-19 are more frequent than in the general population have undermined confidence in the beleaguered vaccine.

After several countries suspended the use of the jab -- including Italy -- the EMA declared that the benefits outweigh the risks and it should remain in use.

But it has said that a causal link between clots and the vaccine is possible, and is expected to provide an updated assessment this week.

"We are trying to get a precise picture of what is happening, to define in detail this syndrome due to the vaccine," Cavaleri said.

He added: "Among the vaccinated, there are more cases of cerebral thrombosis... among young people than we would expect."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

