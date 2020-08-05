Embryos could be vulnerable to covid-19 in second week of pregnancy: Study

In the journal Open Biology, the researchers described how they used technology to culture human embryos through the stage they normally implant in the body of the mother to look at the activity - or 'expression' - of key genes in the embryo. On the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are large 'spike' proteins. Spike proteins bind to ACE2, a protein receptor found on the surface of cells in our body, the researchers explained. Both the spike protein and ACE2 are then cleaved, allowing genetic material from the virus to enter the host cell.