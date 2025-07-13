Endocrinologist shares 10 daily habits that increase cortisol and affect metabolism

When it comes to metabolism, many of us overlook the silent influencers in our daily routines. The truth is, everyday habits can significantly elevate cortisol levels, impacting our metabolism and overall health. Stress, in manageable doses, can propel us through life’s challenges. However, chronic stress—lasting weeks or months—takes a toll on our bodies, primarily through the hormone cortisol. This hormone, released during stressful moments, triggers the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream for quick energy. In situations of immediate danger, this response is lifesaving. However, in the modern world, where stress often stems from deadlines or financial concerns, that energy frequently goes unused. As a result, blood sugar levels rise, and the body compensates by producing more insulin, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

While this may seem harmless, persistent insulin elevation can lead to insulin resistance. This condition not only raises the risk of type 2 diabetes but is also associated with weight gain, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and fatty liver disease. Moreover, elevated cortisol levels encourage fat storage, particularly around the abdomen, known as visceral fat, which poses significant risks to cardiovascular health, as reported in the Archives of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The manifestations of chronic stress infiltrate our daily habits, leading to erratic sleep patterns, heightened cravings for unhealthy foods, and skipped exercise routines. This creates a vicious cycle that perpetuates high cortisol levels and strains our metabolic system, according to the journal Diseases.

Dr Vrinda Agrawal, a Consultant Endocrinologist at CARE Hospitals, highlights that managing stress is essential, not just for emotional well-being, but for efficient metabolic function.

Here are 10 daily habits that may inadvertently raise cortisol and disrupt your metabolism: Inconsistent sleep patterns Lack of regular sleep—even if you manage just seven hours a night—can spike cortisol levels and disrupt metabolic balance.

2. Physical inactivity Struggling to maintain an exercise routine? Skipping physical activity contributes to higher cortisol levels and the accumulation of abdominal fat, according to the National Library of Medicine.

3. Excessive caffeine intake Consuming too much caffeine, particularly late in the day, can interfere with your sleep quality, thereby further heightening stress and cortisol levels, as reported in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

4. Skipping meals Irregular eating patterns can disrupt insulin levels and glycogen storage, negatively affecting metabolism, as reported in the Reproductive Toxicology Journal.

5. Increased sugar and salt cravings Heightened cravings for sugary or salty foods can lead to unhealthy eating habits that keep blood sugar and cortisol levels high, according to Harvard Health.

6. Screen overload Spending excessive time on screens, whether at work or during leisure time, promotes a sedentary lifestyle and negatively impacts stress levels, potentially leading to metabolic issues, as reported in the Korean Journal of Family Medicine.

7. Lack of mindfulness practices Neglecting to incorporate moments of calm—such as deep breathing or meditation—can help prevent stress from accumulating in your body.

8. Ignoring stress signals Failing to recognise and address chronic stress can lead to persistent high cortisol levels, affecting your weight and energy levels, according to the International Journal of Preventive Medicine.

9. Neglecting routine health check-ups Failing to monitor your health can delay diagnoses of potential metabolic issues associated with high cortisol levels.

10. Poor dietary choices A diet high in processed foods and low in fibre can exacerbate metabolic dysfunction, leading to weight gain, as reported in Frontiers in Endocrinology.

To counter these effects, enabling consistent, health-oriented habits is crucial. Prioritise regular sleep, gentle daily physical activity, and mindful moments to help you decompress. Simple lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on regulating your metabolism and overall health, according to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.