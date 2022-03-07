Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After several studies have suggested that the next COVID variant might be transmitted from animals, the World Health Organisation pointed out that steps need to be taken to ensure that coronavirus does not transmit from animals to humans. This comes at a time when coronavirus has infected minks, hamsters. In North America, it has infected wild whitetail deer. Now researchers are wondering whether it might infiltrate even more species than it is known to and then move back to humans again, potentially bringing new and dangerous COVID variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sounding a warning regarding the same, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, We must all take steps to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and reduce the risk of transmission between animals and humans.

The WHO in a statement said, Although the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by human-to-human transmission, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is also known to infect animal species. Current knowledge indicates that wildlife does not play a significant role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in humans, but spread in animal populations can affect the health of these populations and may facilitate the emergence of new virus variants.

In addition to domestic animals, free-ranging, captive or farmed wild animals such as big cats, minks, ferrets, North American white-tailed deer and great apes have thus far been observed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. To date, farmed mink and pet hamsters have been shown to be capable of infecting humans with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and a potential case of transmission between white-tailed deer and a human is currently under review, it also added.

We furthermore encourage countries’ national animal and human health services to adopt the following measures:

Encourage collaboration between national veterinary services and national wildlife authorities, whose partnership is key to promoting animal health and safeguarding human and environmental health.

Promote monitoring of wildlife and encourage sampling of wild animals known to be potentially susceptible to SARS-CoV-2.

Share all genetic sequence data from animal surveillance studies through publicly available databases.

Report confirmed animal cases of SARS-CoV-2 to the OIE through the World Animal Health Information System (OIE-WAHIS).

Craft messages about SARS-CoV-2 in animals with care so that inaccurate public perceptions do not negatively impact conservation efforts. No animal found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 should be abandoned, rejected, or killed without providing justification from a country- or event-specific risk assessment.

Suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure.