Enzymes could be key to understanding how DNA mutates: Study

DNA replication, which is required for a cell to start replicating itself, starts with the two DNA strands being divided so that each can serve as a template for new DNA. An enzyme known as a "helicase," which binds to one of the DNA strands and pulls it through itself to force the DNA apart, is what makes it possible for the strands to separate. To have a possibility of resulting in irreversible genetic mistakes, potential mutant DNA bases must endure this process.