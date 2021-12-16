The European Medicines Agency today recommended two new treatments—Kineret by Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum and Xevudy by GlaxoSmithKline —against Covid-19 for use in the bloc
The European Medicines Agency said Kineret, an immunosuppressive used to treat inflammatory conditions from Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure".