Home / Science / Health /  EU medicines agency backs two Covid treatments

EU medicines agency backs two Covid treatments

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST AFP

The European Medicines Agency today recommended two new treatments—Kineret by Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum and Xevudy by GlaxoSmithKline —against Covid-19 for use in the bloc

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The European Union's medicines agency on Thursday recommended two new treatments against Covid-19 for use in the bloc.

The European Medicines Agency said Kineret, an immunosuppressive used to treat inflammatory conditions from Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure".

It said also that GlaxoSmithKline's Xevudy drug had shown in a study that it "significantly reduces hospitalisation and deaths in patients with at least one underlying condition".

 

