EU reaches deal for supply of 160 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Last week Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19
The European Union on Tuesday has reached a deal with drugmaker Moderna for the supply of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said.
"I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said. "The deal "allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna," he added.
Last week Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.
"According to the results of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against COVID-19. Once the vaccine is indeed proven as safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis," Ursula von der Leyen said.
