Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Oxford- AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: EU regulator sees ‘possible link’ to blood clots

Oxford- AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: EU regulator sees ‘possible link’ to blood clots

Premium
Photo: AFP
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Naomi Kresge, Bloomberg

The European Union’s drug regulators said there’s a possible link between AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine and a rare type of blood clot in the brain, which may increase public concern and undermine governments’ efforts to inoculate people quickly

The European Union’s drug regulators said there’s a possible link between AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine and a rare type of blood clot in the brain, which may increase public concern and undermine governments’ efforts to inoculate people quickly.

The European Union’s drug regulators said there’s a possible link between AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine and a rare type of blood clot in the brain, which may increase public concern and undermine governments’ efforts to inoculate people quickly.

“Unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency said Wednesday. It repeated that the overall benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

TRENDING STORIES See All

“Unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency said Wednesday. It repeated that the overall benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The warning could threaten the European Union’s vaccination campaign, which was just beginning to kick into a higher gear after a sluggish start.

The latest assessment of the Astra vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford, comes amid increasing public wariness about the shot, with patients from Bucharest to Calais canceling scheduled appointments as they await more clarity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.