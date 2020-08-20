The European Commission today said it had concluded exploratory talks with CureVac regarding the purchase of 225 million doses of the German biotech firm's potential COVID-19 vaccine .

"Today we concluded talks with the European company CureVac to increase the chances of finding an effective coronavirus vaccine," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

The EU will now begin talks on a contract with CureVac aimed at securing the supply of its potential vaccine for all 27 EU member states should the shot prove safe and effective against COVID-19.

German biotechnology firm CureVac has not ruled out a speedy approval process for its prospective vaccine and expects to have it on the market by mid-2021.

"We are not ruling out accelerated approval, but this can only be achieved in close cooperation with the authorities," CEO Franz-Werner Haas recently told the Boerse Online financial website.

CureVac, backed by Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, listed on the Nasdaq stock market earlier this month, raising $213 million.

The results of the recently started clinical trials of the company's prospective vaccine are to be published in autumn, Haas said, reiterating that at the moment approval was expected in the first half of next year.

CureVac is researching how to use molecules carrying a specific genetic code called messenger RNA (mRNA) to treat a series of diseases, including COVID-19.

By using messenger RNA, researchers hope they can compel a patient's own body to create proteins that can play an important role in combating disease.

"We see a deeper and broader understanding in the United States that the mRNA technology we use has the potential to quickly develop an effective and efficient vaccine," Haas said.





